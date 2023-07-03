NYU invites students to find new 'vision of themselves' at 'Queer Pride Clothing and Book Swap'

New York University’s (NYU) Gallatin School of Individualized Studies recently sponsored a “Queer Pride Clothing and Book Swap” for students and faculty “to celebrate Pride month by shedding items that no longer work for them.”

On June 20, Gallatin hosted the event, titled “SALVAGE,” where participants exchanged at least one book or piece of clothing “in hopes of finding new ones that best align with their vision of themselves.”

[RELATED: ‘Gender Affirming Closet’ gives free clothes to queer, transgender students]

According to the school’s event page, “This swap is intended to be a safe space for attendees to explore and express themselves through their sense of style."

Held at the Jerry H. Labowitz Theatre for the Performing Arts, the Queer Pride Clothing and Book Swap donated unclaimed items to New York-based LGBT nonprofits, Out My Closet and Housing Works.

Recognizing the “rich history of LGBTQ+ activism in [the] Greenwich Village neighborhood,” NYU has for years embraced the gay rights movement.

From June 13-15, the university screened LGBT documentaries like All We’ve Got and Paris Is Burning.

On June 20, NYU hosted its 5th Annual Pride Reception, which featured a talk on the history of the West Village’s historic Christopher Street and the “loss of queer spaces.”

[RELATED: U Chicago Sex Week events include ‘Temple of C*m,’ ‘Taste of Kink,’ and rope-tying workshop]

On June 25, NYU also participated in the 2023 NYC Pride March. A similar New York drag march event recently gained notoriety for its participants declaring that, “we’re coming for your kids.”

Campus Reform has previously reported on a related incident at Cal State Fullerton where transgender students were able to obtain free clothing through the school's "Gender Affirming Closet."

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant parties and will update this story accordingly.