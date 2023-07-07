WATCH: Instructor speaks out, claims he lost his job at public Texas college over conservative views





When ex-law-enforcement-officer Will Moravits began teaching full-time at St. Phillip’s College in January 2022, he says the relationship between both parties was nothing but cordial.

However, after the spring semester this year, the public Texas college declined to renew Moravits’ contract after a student complained about the content of Moravits’ class.

[RELATED: Former police officer claims college fired him for holding conservative views]

Campus Reform Senior Editor Jared Gould recently sat down with Moravits for an in-depth conversation about his experience – one he says ultimately culminated in his being fired for his conservative beliefs and political affiliations.

Morvaits noted that he has also been teaching adjunct at Texas State University since 2018, but says tensions began escalating at St Phillip's, a public community college, when he attended a CPAC convention, advertising his book, The Blue Divide: Policing and Race in America. Through the book, Moravits offers insights into how police officers are trained and make decisions when confronted.

As reported by Campus Reform’s Jared Gould, the book drew the attention of the National Police Association (NPA) and CPAC. Moravits attended a CPAC convention in 2022 where he took a photo of himself and Sergeant Betsy Smith by the NPA booth. Moravits posted the image on Twitter.

One of Moravits’ colleagues caught wind of his appearance at CPAC and complained, about Moravits’ dishonesty hiding “that part of his political philsophy” that “threaten[s] our democracy.”

Even in class, Moravits explained his experience as a policeman and how police respond to varying situations. One resource Moravits employed was a Chris Rock parodic instructional video titled, “How Not To Get Your Ass Kicked by the Police.” In the video, Rock offers advice to other African-Americans to avoid, as the title suggests, physical altercations with the police. Among Rock’s advice: Obey the law, use common sense, and be polite.





“That particular video has some really good tips on how to be safe when interacting with the police,” Moravtis said.

Moravits says the school pushed back, asking Moravits where he received the right to show Rock’s video in class. As a part of a college education, Moravits responded, why couldn’t he?

One of Moravits students filed a complaint against him for a “statement made about the LGBTQ community.” In that discussion, Moravits attests, he offered two perspectives: one endorsing gender-affirming care and one questioning the health of transitioning minors and equality of men competing against women.

Still, soon after receiving the complaint, the St. Phillip’s College administration summoned Moravits into the Safe Space Student Advocacy Center and suspended him with pay. Moravits says at this time he was told that his suspension was due to a student complaint, but officials would not tell him the nature of the accusations.

Moravits then recounts his experience of being dramatically escorted from the premises by a campus police officer, with much hubbub about Moravits collecting his things from his office.

Three of the seven students in the small class in question submitted affidavits testifying that Moravits’ class instruction was welcome and not uncomfortable.

Moravits and his attorney are currently working to settle amicably with St. Phillip’s before a lawsuit is filed.

Watch the full interview above.