ALSC Summer Reading List pushes CRT, Gender Theory on middle schoolers

The Association for Library Service for Children (ALSC) recently released its summer reading lists for kids that include subjects on pronouns, protesting, transgenderism, feminism, racism, and colonialism.

A part of the American Library Association, ALSC describes itself as the “world's largest organization dedicated to the support and enhancement of library service to children,” with over 4,000 librarians, educators, and publishers.

Many of the books target children ages 11 to 13 in 6th-8th grade:

Ain't Burned All the Bright, by Jason Reynolds, is about George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, and racism through the pandemic.

Frankie and Bug by Gayle Forman and Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff, promote transitioning, homosexuality, and questioning one's identity.

When asked why his work was important for libraries to showcase to children, Lukoff replied to a Campus Reform editor, "Hahahahaha you must think I'm a fucking idiot!!!! ... you absolute piece of shit."

In How to Change Everything, a book about globalism and climate change, the author, Naomi Klein, alleges: “Wealthy Europeans in this era imagined themselves to be all-powerful over nature and over non-Christian humans who lived in ways that were more connected to nature.”

Klein touches on COVID-19, claiming that the problem of COVID was limited government. “When millions of people needed ‘big government’ to help, they were left on their own, or were forced to rely on struggling local governments,” she writes.

A book called Last Gamer Standing focuses on an Asian female who has to break the system because of cultural appropriation and misogyny. "Marcus got the glory because he was a white male gamer," it reads in part.

Notable Native People discusses colonialism multiple times and claims that if you live in America you live in an active colonial society. The author, Brown University Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies Adrienne Keene, asserts that in order to solve colonialism, we must return the land back to indigenous people.

According to her Brown biography, Keene is a "citizen of the Cherokee Nation" with a "deep personal commitment to exploring research methodologies that empower Native communities and privilege Native voices and perspectives." Keene also writes a blog, Native Appropriations, in which she counters "stereotypes and misrepresentations of Native peoples."

Klein suggests we pay rent to Native Americans to live on their land. Real Rent Duwamish in Seattle allows settlers to pay rent to the local Native community for the use of Native land,” she writes. “If no such organization exists in your area, consider starting one.”

Geo Neptune, a drag artist who identifies as nonbinary and Two-Spirit is highlighted in the book. While Geo teaches drag to youth in Maine, he explains that colonization brought patriarchy to Native communities seeking to push out any gender identities that were not male and female.

The birth to preschool reading list includes The Pronoun Book by Chris Ayala-Kronos and Melita Tirado, and a picture book entitled Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, written by Megan Madison.

This picture book for babies and toddlers teaches: “A long time ago, way before you were born, a group of white people made up an idea called race. They sorted people by skin color and said that white people were better, smarter, prettier and that they deserve more than everybody else.”

Finally, the author states that children as young as six months can begin demonstrating racial bias.

The ALSC summer read list follows ongoing trends at the college level that attempt to instill students with progressive ideologies.

This summer, Campus Reform has reported on various university book recommendations, such as Harvard Divinity School's promotion of a biography on an 18th century "transgender evangelist" and MIT's push for a book that uncovers the "imperialist reasoning" behind chess and other board games.

Campus Reform has contacted all relevant parties for comment, this article will be updated accordingly.