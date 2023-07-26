Board of Education votes to ban drag shows for schoolchildren, recognize sex as 'immutable biological trait'

On July 19, the Florida State Board of Education approved a series of new rules that ban drag shows on school properties and field trips, and regulate bathroom access to the appropriate biological sex.

As one of the rules regarding school-sponsored events clearly states, "Districts may not admit a child to an adult live performance." Another rule says that separated "restrooms are designated for exclusive use by males or females," rather than gender identity

The rules also clarify that teachers are not required to use biologically inaccurate pronouns in the classroom, stipulating that "a person’s sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person’s sex."

[RELATED: 1 in 8 FL HS students refuses to attend college in state because of DeSantis]

Ahead of the vote, the Florida Citizens Alliance asked people to sign a July 17 petition to protect children in schools. "These rules are needed to ensure school districts are following the passed laws from this past legislative cycle," it says.

In opposition to the rules, the Human Rights Campaign rallied at the Board of Education meeting to "speak out" against the rules "to show support for LGBTQ youth and their families."

[RELATED: DeSantis announces sweeping changes to dismantle DEI, CRT in higher education]

Campus Reform has regularly covered substantial recent education reforms out of Florida. Earlier this year, Desantis signed education bill HB999 into law at New College of Florida—which prohibited DEI programs at universities.

Campus Reform made its best attempts to contact all parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter.



