UC Berkeley's 'antiracism' public health initiative enters its fourth year

The University of California Berkeley School of Public Health has an “antiracist” initiative led by Dean Michael C. Lu. The initiative, named the Anti-racist Community for Justice and Social Transformative Change (ARC4 JSTC) reportedly trained over 100 faculty in “antiracism trainings” on campus in a two-year period.

Defined as a “comprehensive, multiyear antiracist change initiative,” ARC4 JSTC was launched by over 20 faculty, staff, and students in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020, according to a July 11 university statement.

In the two years since, the project led to the “establishment of an Antiracist Pedagogy Faculty Leadership Academy," which included “a series of antiracism trainings for staff and non-faculty academics, and an elective course on antiracism for students.”

Additionally, it resulted in the “development of a schoolwide antiracism strategic framework” including the “adoption of course syllabus language stating a commitment to antiracist pedagogy.”

“Berkeley Public Health has a long history of efforts supporting diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and justice,” a June 8 report published on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states.

The report claims that racism is “embedded in all institutional structures, including higher education.”

“Scholars and administrators alike have focused attention on the structural ways in which racism operates in higher education, noting that racism is multilevel and multifaceted and, thus, that interventions must also be multilevel and multifaceted,” it adds.

In the statement, Lu says, “ARC4JSTC has transformed our culture and climate, and helped us become a better version of ourselves.”

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant parties for comment, this article will be updated accordingly.