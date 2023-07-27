Dylan Mulvaney is a college speaker

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is adding a new line to his resume with speaking gigs at colleges and universities.

Following the major Bud Light campaign failure, which resulted in the beer losing 30% of its sales and dropping from the ninth-most popular beer in America to the 14th, Mulvaney has come out with a new career boost.

Mulvaney posted on his Instagram bio an email for his booking agent with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). On his Instagram story to 1.8M followers, Mulvaney included a link to the website for bookings.

“I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit," Fox News reported the post as stating.

In the announcement, Mulvaney added his agent's email, specifying to email only for “serious inquiries.”

On CAA’s website, Mulvaney’s biography details how he became an influence. “She [sic] was touring with Broadway's Book of Mormon and when the pandemic hit, she turned to TikTok and began sharing her transgender journey with her millions of followers,” it reads.

Mulvaney graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) included a quote on CAA’s website claiming “Dylan did a great job and was the best we've had this year!!” Mulvaney spoke at Pitt on March 22nd and was hosted by Pitt Program Council and Rainbow Alliance.

Mulvaney earned a reported $26,000 for the appearance.

Mulvaney is labeled by the website with the tags Women's Empowerment and Diversity⸒ Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

Mulvaney’s news comes after weeks after he posted that he was hiding in Peru because he did not “feel safe” in America after the Bud Light fiasco. “Okay, surprise, I’m in Peru! I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this so beautiful? I’ve seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here,” Mulvaney said. “It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually.”

Mulvaney commented that doing solo traveling is “a good way to getting to know yourself better.”

After the beer cans emerged with Mulvaney’s face on them he stated in a video that he felt abandoned by the company and faced “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties for comment; this story will be updated accordingly.