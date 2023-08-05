JOB ALERT: Oregon Right to Life Political Assistant

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

About the organization

Oregon Right to Life is a prominent pro-life organization dedicated to advocating for the most vulnerable human beings whose right to life is denied or abridged under current law.

About the position

Oregon Right to Life is seeking a talented and highly organized individual to serve as the Assistant to the Political Director. This position offers a dedicated person the opportunity to gain a vast amount of experience completing a wide range of tasks applicable to numerous future roles, including potential advancement within the organization.

This is a full-time position that reports directly to the Political Director.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The Assistant to the Political Director will be responsible for managing various political projects, tracking legislative and election activities, and updating related data. They will work closely with the Political Director to ensure the effective execution of goal-setting, strategic plans, candidate support, lobbying, and financial management.

Key responsibilities include:

Serving as the Political Director's primary point of contact for all general inquiries, both internally and externally.

Managing various projects, ensuring that tasks are completed on time, budgets are maintained, and appropriate resources are allocated.

Keeping a close eye on legislative activities and election filings and reporting to the Political Director on any relevant developments.

Assisting in the preparation of reports, proposals, and other written material related to the Political Director's responsibilities.

Conducting research as required by the Political Director and providing findings that can be incorporated into strategic plans.

Utilizing existing systems and procedures to document political activities such as meetings, correspondence, expenses, etc.

Creating a conducive working environment for the Political Director and ensuring they are up to date with all relevant information.

Other duties as assigned by the Political Director.

This position is located in Keizer, OR and is expected to start as soon as possible.

To apply, visit conservativejobs.com