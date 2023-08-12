JOB ALERT: CFACT Driessen Fellow

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements.

About the organization

The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) is a non-profit organization that promotes free-market solutions to environmental issues.

About the position

CFACT is seeking “conservative conservationist” students to serve as Driessen Fellows on their respective campuses. This part-time role involves learning about CFACT’s topics via videos and articles, attending occasional conference calls to discuss progress, and planning and executing three activities on campus to make a positive public policy impact on the student body.

This position is open to students in all fifty states who are currently enrolled in a four-year institution, either undergraduate or graduate school. The position will start in the fall semester and can be continued through graduation.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The Driessen Fellow will be responsible for:

Learning about CFACT’s topics via videos and articles.

Attending occasional conference calls to discuss progress.

Planning and executing three activities on campus to make a positive public policy impact on the student body.

Requirements

The ideal candidate should be a student with an active leadership role in a conservative or libertarian student organization. This position is open to students in all fifty states who are currently enrolled in a four-year institution, either undergraduate or graduate school. The position will start in the fall semester and can be continued through graduation.

To apply, visit conservativejobs.com