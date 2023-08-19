JOB ALERT: American Majority Action Field Staff

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements.

About the organization

American Majority Action (AMA) is a conservative nonprofit organization that encourages freedom-minded voters to support candidates who put America first. AMA also encourages local issue activism to strengthen conservative support around the country. The organization believes that through these efforts to advocate for conservative ideals and candidates, it will be able to preserve the American dream for future generations.

About the position

AMA Virginia is looking for conservatives to join its field canvassing team in Loudoun County and Virginia Beach areas. This is a critical year in Virginia politics, and the role will be to go door-to-door in support of conservative candidates, using AMA’s Voter Gravity app on a cell phone. The position involves conducting brief surveys and handing literature to voters. Training will be provided.

This is a temporary, hourly position that pays up to $25 per hour to start. The role requires the candidate to be independent, reliable, and have transportation. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis from now until Election Day 2023. Flexible schedules are available, and individuals can work a portion of these months, if necessary. This is a 1099 position.

To apply, visit conservativejobs.com