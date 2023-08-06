JOB ALERT: Leadership Institute Fall 2023 Internship

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

About the organization

The Leadership Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of conservative activists and leaders in the public policy process. The Institute provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications.

About the position

The Leadership Institute is offering an intensive internship program for the fall of 2023, running from September 11, 2023, through December 15, 2023. This program allows students to gain professional experience in a real working environment, further their knowledge of the conservative movement, and sharpen their skills for future success.

Interns at the Leadership Institute receive free housing, an $825 monthly stipend, priority access to the Institute’s Employment Placement Service, free tuition to all Leadership Institute schools and workshops, weekly private lunches and dinners with conservative VIPs, and the opportunity to build public policy references.

This is an internship position located in Arlington, VA, and it is set to start on September 11, 2023.

To apply, visit conservativejobs.com