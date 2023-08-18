‘Anti-racist’ DEI dean warns physician assistant students about 'implicit bias' in health care

A Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion dean who believes that ‘racism and bias are American medicine’s fatal flaw’ gave a presentation about implicit bias in health professions at Le Moyne College August 3.

Ann-Gel Sirrae Palermo, an Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) senior associate DEI dean, spoke to physician assistant students about bias at an event titled “Everyday Bias in the Health Professions. From Awareness to Action: Tools for Mitigating Bias.”

Palermo, who is also the chief DEI officer in education and research at Mount Sinai Health System’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion, co-founded the Diversity Innovation Hub at Mount Sinai that increases “representation of women and minorities in healthcare innovation.” She is also the co-director of the ISMMS Center for Antiracism in Practice (CAP).

[RELATED: Prof argues cancer research needs more ‘antiracism’]

Palermo leads the Learning and Enrichment portion of ISMMS’ “Road Map for Action to Address Racism“ that provides students with antiracism education and resources.

She is the co-director of ISMMS’ Center for Anti-racism in Practice (CAP) that is committed to “creating an antiracist learning and research environment” and that attempts to “disrupt and dismantle racism in medicine and science.” CAP tries “dismantling interlocking systems of oppression and creating new systems of equity with a focus on racial justice,” according to its vision statement.

[RELATED: Psychiatric association publishes nearly 50 pages of DEI resources]

Palermo is a contributing author to 21 different peer-reviewed articles, including “Addressing and Undoing Racism and Bias in the Medical School Learning and Work Environment.”

“Racism and bias are American medicine’s fatal flaw” because “it is through medical education that racism and bias are perpetuated across generations and throughout history,” Palermo and other authors assert in that publication.

Palermo, Le Moyne College, ISMMS did not respond to Campus Reform’s requests for comment.

Follow Daniel Idfresne on Twitter.