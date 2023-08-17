Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Gen Z is looking for passion and energy in a GOP candidate

Campus Reform correspondent analyzes what young Americans want in a presidential candidate.

Trending
1
UW-Milwaukee tells students polyamory has many 'benefits' like extra pets, or 'petamours'
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
2
Thomas Jefferson University president resigns after liking conservative tweets
By Clarise Tujardon '26
3
'Shark Tank' star to teach business students about Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light's collapse…
By Emma Arns '26
4
Al Sharpton delivers keynote at community college DEI retreat, says ‘right-wingers’ are…
By Haika  Mrema '24
5
Mother pens book on her conservative son's experience with leftists during his time in …
By Emma Arns '26
6
Robin DiAngelo to train healthcare professionals in 'racial equity' for Mayo Clinic
By Kaia  Lehenbauer '26
Campus Reform
August 17, 2023, 3:24 pm ET

In a recent panel discussion on ‘Fox and Friends,’ Gen Z voters shared their thoughts on the GOP field ahead of the 2024 election, with Campus Reform Correspondent Daniel Idfrense providing key insights.

The discussion began by highlighting a new Fox News poll showing former President Donald Trump with a 37-point lead over the rest of the GOP field, with Ron DeSantis on the decline and Vivek Ramaswamy on the rise. Idfrense was asked about his perspective on these results, particularly the shifts in support for DeSantis and Ramaswamy.

[RELATED: WATCH: ‘Failed education system’ is to blame for Gen Z’s blind faith in government, says Prof. Giordano]

Idfrense stated, “It’s not surprising to me at all. You know, Vivek Ramaswamy, risked alienating voters like me by talking about raising the voting age. But overall, he’s everything [that] a young American wants in this country. His age is refreshing. That passion in his voice is infectious. And overall, his campaign is energetic.” He further criticized DeSantis for relying on his successes with COVID, saying, “I can speak for all Gen Z-ers like me when I say I do not want to remember sitting in front of my laptop all day long, isolated from my friends.”

Former Campus Reform employee Kate Hirzel also weighed in on the race, particularly on Ramaswamy’s rise and DeSantis’s decline. She noted, “Vivek is the youngest candidate in the race, he has a lot of momentum behind him. And he’s a very similar resume to what President Trump had in 2016, of being a business person, and never having been a candidate before.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Gen Z voters share top issues ahead of 2024]

The panel also touched on President Biden’s standing in the polls, despite recent gaffes and challenges such as Afghanistan, the border crisis, and inflation. Idfrense expressed skepticism about Biden’s performance, saying, “I don’t think Biden is doing well at all. One of the issues that people care about is vitality in our elections and our leaders. And quite simply put, Biden is not passionate, he’s old.”


Share this article

More articles like this