Top 5 articles of the week: August 18, 2023

Below are Campus Reform’s top five stories of the week. Dive into our quick summaries to stay informed about the most important happenings on campuses today.





1. CU Boulder requires applicants for ‘Conservative Thought and Policy’ job to profess commitment to DEI

The University of Colorado at Boulder is requiring a Diversity and Inclusion Statement to apply as a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy.

CU Boulder announced on its job board on August 1 that it was hiring a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy for the 2024-2025 year. However, in order for an individual to submit an application for the visiting scholar position, he or she is required to include a Diversity and Inclusion Statement alongside a resume and cover letter.

2. ’Shark Tank’ star to teach business students about Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light’s collapsed sales

Canadian investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” announced plans to teach about the “unprecedented” boycott of Bud Light to college students nationwide this fall.

3. Arizona drops DEI statements from all university job applications

The Arizona Board of Regents plans to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion statements from state school job applications following a report from a conservative think tank.

The Goldwater Institute’s report, entitled: “The New Loyalty Oaths: How Arizona’s Public Universities Compel Job Applicants to Endorse Progressive Politics,” found that applications for up to 80% of job openings from the state’s publicly funded schools include a DEI component.

4. Thomas Jefferson University president resigns after liking conservative tweets

University CEO Joseph G. Cacchione notified university students, staff, and faculty of Tykocinski’s resignation in an email sent in late July. The email stated that Tykocinski resigned in order to “to focus on his research and clinical translation efforts,” and that he would return to his position as full-time professor.

This occurred after he liked over 30 tweets posted by journalist Alex Berenson, who has repeatedly been critical of the COVID-19 vaccine and the pharmaceutical industry.

5. NYC may lose its conservative Christian college

The King’s College (TKC), New York City’s only option for students seeking an evangelical education, announced that it would not be offering classes in the fall of 2023.

“After months of prayerfully exploring numerous avenues to enable The King’s College to continue its mission, the Board of Trustees has determined the College will not be offering classes for the fall 2023 semester,” TKC’s Board of Trustees emailed Campus Reform.