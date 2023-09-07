Expelled 'Tennessee Three' leader hired by university though he led capitol protest

Fisk University hired Rep. Justin Jones, a member of the ‘Tennessee Three’ who was expelled from the House Chamber by leading demonstrators during gun control protest in the state Capitol building in April.

Rep. Jones announced on Aug. 16 that he will teach a political science course called “Good Trouble” at Fisk during the 2023 to 2024 academic school year.

“We’re gonna be talking about political activism, social change theories and movements, protest movements that have transformed this nation and look at the global movements happening today as we continue to push forward and fight for change in our communities,” Jones announced on Fisk University’s Instagram account.

Jones gained national attention in April after the Tennessee House of Representatives expelled him and fellow Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson, an action that has only occurred a few times since the Civil War, Fox News reported. They used bullhorns to lead protesters into the legislative chamber. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a member of the ‘Tennessee Three’ and a Democrat, was spared by one vote.

The ‘Tennessee Three’ demanded that the Republican supermajority enact firearm restrictions after a transgender activist killed nine people at the Covenant School in March.

Jones was sworn back into the Tennessee House of Representatives after he beat Republican candidate Laura Nelson in the general election Aug. 3. He reintroduced House Bill 1580 Aug. 21 that enacts stricter gun control policies.

At an Aug. 28 session held by the Tennessee House of Representatives, Jones criticized legislation that proposes the presence of armed law enforcement officers in Tennessee’s private schools. The next day, Jones held a sign, banged Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s gavel, and yelled “This house is out of order.”

Campus Reform has reported several stories of universities punishing conservative faculty. Former president of Thomas Jefferson University Mark Tykocinski was forced to step down in July after liking over 30 tweets posted by conservatives.

Norman Wang, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, sued the school in 2020 after administrators stripped him of a fellowship director role for opposing affirmative action in college admissions.

Campus Reform contacted Jones’ office and Fisk University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.