Top 5 stories of the week: August 25, 2023

Below are Campus Reform’s top five stories of the week. Dive into our quick summaries to stay informed about the spread of liberal bias on college campuses.





1. Ivy League Business Schools to Offer ESG Majors and Courses in Fall, Despite Controversy

Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Business School are set to offer courses and majors in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Wharton announced two MBA majors and an undergraduate concentration focusing on ESG.





2. Despite Budget Crisis, Penn State Offers In-State Tuition to Illegal Immigrants

Pennsylvania State University is offering in-state tuition rates to qualifying illegal immigrants, even as out-of-state American citizens are charged more. The decision has sparked controversy, especially considering Penn State’s current budget crisis.





3. Atlanta College Reinstates Mask Mandates, Despite No Reported Campus Cases

Morris Brown College (MBC) in Atlanta, Georgia, has reinstated its mask mandate for the next two weeks, despite having no reported COVID-19 cases among its students. The decision is described as “precautionary measures” and includes requirements for face masks, physical distancing, temperature checks, and compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts.





4. New College of Florida Moves to Abolish Gender Studies Program

The New College of Florida (NCF) Board of Trustees voted to abolish the college’s nearly 30-year-old gender studies program, becoming the first public university in the country to do so. Trustee Christopher Rufo motioned for the president to begin abolishing the program, citing that it did not fit the university’s mission. The Bachelor of Arts in Gender Studies degree program would end beginning with 2024 enrollees.





5. Polls Reveal Americans Are Not Confident in Higher Ed, But Still Think a Degree is Important

A recent Gallup poll has revealed a paradoxical attitude among Americans regarding college tuition. Confidence in higher education has fallen to 36%, down from 57% in 2015 and 48% in 2018. The skepticism is especially prominent among conservatives and older adults.