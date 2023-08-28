WATCH: Students consider TikTok ban

August 28, 2023, 11:28 am ET





Campus Reform Correspondent Sofia DeRiggi recently visited West Virginia University to investigate student opinions on the social media platform TikTok.

When informed of Texas recently banning TikTok for state employees, including those at public educational institutions, students acknowledged security concerns with the social media application.

Several students stated that a ban would be warranted if TikTok were proven to be a security risk.

”If [TikTok] is causing security issues then yes,” one student said about a potential ban.