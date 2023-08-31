WATCH: GIORDANO: ‘Disinformation expert’ at Boston U reflects higher ed trend to censor conservatives





Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared on Real America’s Voice to discuss Boston University’s new hire, Joan Donovan.

Donovan recently took a Boston U position researching so-called “misinformation,” which Giordano pointed out typically refers to the “right wing media ecosystem.”

“Unfortunately, though, it’s a broader problem in academia as this semester kicks off,” Giordano said. “We are seeing more and more courses being offered talking about misinformation and disinformation.”

Giordano called it an “unholy alliance between government and the academics, where the academics are now building out censorship models for the United States government.”

“For instance,” he said, “the University of Wisconsin received a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to target what they deem as misinformation and strategically correct it.”

Giordano offered as evidence other instances of censorship at Syracuse University and the University of Dayton.

“They never defined what misinformation and disinformation is,” Giordano said. “More importantly, they never expose who’s the largest purveyors of misinformation and disinformation throughout history, which is the government.”

“[The Left] only [wants] one way of thinking to go. Only the government narrative can be pushed forward and anything else should be censored.”

“Professors have to stand up against this because it does infringe on academic freedom and the entire intent of higher education.”

“Freedom of speech is essential in this country,” Giordano concluded. “This is what our republic is actually founded on. And without these principles, we don’t have a republic anymore.”