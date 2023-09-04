Opinion
WATCH: What do ordinary Americans think of TikTok?

Campus Reform Correspondent Caroline Tepper asked ordinary Americans at Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan what they think of TikTok.

September 4, 2023, 6:26 am ET


One person stated that if a government phone is involved, then TikTok should not be allowed. Another pointed out that if sensitive information could be harvested by TikTok, then the app should absolutely be banned on government devices. 

Watch the full interview above.

