INTERNSHIP ALERT: Pro-life internship at Center for Bio-Ethical Reform

About the Position:

You will equip yourself with knowledge through classroom training, reading, and Bible study. You will learn the best ways to articulate and defend the pro-life position. You will learn how other reformers have ended deadly injustices over the past 250 years, so you can do what they did. You will learn how to raise financial support for your pro-life work.

You will go to busy street corners, engage passersby, answer serious questions, and change hearts and minds. As a young person, other teens and young adults will listen to you. That’s important, because they are the most abortion-vulnerable age group.

You will host a leadership camp for teen pro-lifers and teach them how to be more effective pro-life ambassadors.





About the Organization:





The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBR) engages the public on abortion and other bioethical issues using effective, historically-proven strategies. Since its inception in 1990, CBR has led the way in using abortion victim images to confront the public and produce what Martin Luther King Jr. described as “creative tension.”





Abortion is an injustice so great, it must be seen to be understood. We have amassed the world’s largest library of original, high-resolution abortion victim photos and videos. Our innovative strategies and projects have been adopted by pro-life organizations across the US and worldwide.





How to Apply:





Apply via Conservative Jobs here.



