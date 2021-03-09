Colleges nationwide offer 'adulting' classes

Colleges around the country now offer classes that will teach students how to do basic adult skills. The classes will show students how to properly do laundry, dress professionally, and how to tie a tie.

The basic adult skills being taught at colleges are offered in the form of a class or a workshop. Indiana Tech, according to, Fox 59, has “adulting” workshops and classes that are available, where teachers discuss how to pay bills on time, clean, and cook. The tech school also has scheduled events to provide insight on professional attire, and proper etiquette when eating.

[RELATED: U Kansas Task Force encourages officers to log race of individuals stopped by police]

Director of the Indiana Tech Career Center and Regional Care Service Cindy Verduce commented on the courses to Fox59 stating, “We have a three-prong approach.”

“We want to make sure that students are in the right degree program that will lead them to their career goals; we want to make sure they get experience in their field; and we are also going to make sure that they can articulate what they learned in the classroom.”

Wichita State University also provided a workshop titled, “Adulting 101” sponsored by the Students Activities Council. The description states, “Adventuring into adulthood without a clue? Join Student Activities Council and Meritrust to learn more about effective budgeting resources, basic recipes, how to tie a tie and laundry basics.”

Kansas State University also offered a series of workshops titled, “Adulting 101” throughout the fall 2021 semester. The six workshops covered various topics such as, “Be An Informed Voter,” “Car Maintenance,” and, “Conflict Resolution and Difficult Conversations.”

[RELATED: Princeton lecturer compares Trump supporters to Germans indifferent to Holocuast]

These new classes come at a time when Generation Z individuals feel that they are unprepared to join the workforce. According to a study from the Society for Human Resource Management, Gen Z members feel that their schooling didn’t give them the skills needed to work.

At least 34 percent stated that they don’t feel confident in “having adequate professional connections or experience.” 26 percent claim they don’t feel comfortable with negotiation, and 24 percent don’t feel comfortable being able to network.

The percentage of Gen Z individuals who don’t feel comfortable working long hours sits at 24 percent. Additionally, 23 percent said they do not feel confident resolving conflict at work at 23 percent, and 21 percent said they don't feel comfortable being managed by someone else.

Campus Reform has previously reported that a university provided a course on how to do laundry.

Requests for comment were sent to Indiana Tech, Wichita State University, Kansas State University, and Verduce. None replied in time for publication.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @mn_turn