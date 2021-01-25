EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students concerned about Biden's transgender athlete order

On day 1 of his presidency, Joe Biden signed an Executive Order “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," which allows biological men to use women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and more, as well as allows them to compete in women’s sporting events.

Campus Reform asked students for their thoughts on this order. Students widely voiced their approval of Biden’s order. But when they learned of the details contained in the order, some students were hesitant to support this decision.

Students cited women potentially feeling "uncomfortable" with biological men being in their locker rooms. Students also spoke out against the sports aspect of the executive order, feeling it is unfair for women.

But it's not just students who are voicing concerns about biological men competing against women.

Prior to Biden taking office, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) sponsored a bill in Congress to prevent biological males from competing in women's sports, as Campus Reform reported.

Watch the full video above.

