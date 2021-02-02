Tulane gave 'priority' to 'Black' and 'People of Color' job applicants. It doesn't anymore.

A recent listing for a teaching-assistant position at Tulane University appeared to prioritize certain applicants explicitly on the basis of their race or ethnicity.

The job description for “Teaching Assistant for ‘The Arts and Social Impact’” originally stated that “priority will be given to BIPOC applicants.” The acronym “BIPOC” refers to “Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color."

When contacted by Campus Reform, Tulane University backtracked and removed the language stating that priority for the position "will be given to BIPOC applicants.”

[RELATED: Harvard job posting: 'Librarian for Antiracism' will make at least $133,300]

The Executive Director of Public Relations for Tulane University, Michael Strecker, told Campus Reform, “We have removed the phrase from the advertisement for the teaching assistant position you referenced below.”

“As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Tulane University does not discriminate on the basis of protected classifications (such as race, color, or any other classification protected by applicable law) in its programs, activities, or employment.”

The description states that the job is intended for “somebody who has interest in arts practices, community organizing/engagement, education, policy, and activism.”





[RELATED: Virginia prof who called Biden voters ‘anti-American' resigns amid backlash while profs who demonize Trump voters keep their jobs]

According to the posting, the course “focuses on ways the arts have been and continue to be mobilized for social impact, particularly through economic and community development, social movements, arts education, and digital spaces during crisis.”

“We take a critical and interactive approach where we confront issues of social inequality, power structures and agency, civic organizations, and the complexities of qualifying ‘impact,’” the description continues.

The Tulane Office of Human Resources & Institutional Equity states that “Tulane does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, military status, veteran status (or any other classification protected by applicable law) in any of its programs, activities, or employment.”

Similar protections exist in Louisiana and in federal law.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @w_eich1