Biden decries 'xenophobia' of 'Chinese virus,' forgets colleges prioritize certain races in admissions

In yet another executive action, President Joe Biden directed the Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services to help combat xenophobia against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

"Today, I'm directing federal agencies to combat the resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, that we've seen skyrocket during this pandemic,” the president said Tuesday in remarks at the White House.

“This is unacceptable and it's un-American," Biden added.

The DOJ has been instructed to partner with the communities to “prevent those hate crimes” while the HHS has been asked to “put out best practices” regarding the national response to coronavirus.

What Biden did not mention, however, is how colleges, some of which recently employed members of his own administration, allegedly discriminated against Asian American students in their admission processes.

Campus Reform previously reported on the 2014 lawsuit filed by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) claiming that Asian Americans were held to a higher standard compared with other races when applying to Harvard University.

However, in November, a federal judge ruled that Harvard University did not discriminate against Asian American students. The two-judge panel within the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit called the consideration of race in its admissions process constitutional and an attempt to create a more diverse student body.

“Harvard seeks students who are not only academically excellent but also compelling candidates on many dimensions," the decision said.

But SFFA President Edward Blum pointed out that Asian Americans “receive overall scores similar to White applicants that are one academic decile lower” and outperform other races in academics.

Blum pledged to further appeal the suit, which is now on its path to the Supreme Court.

Yale University also faced allegations of discrimination against White and Asian American students, as Campus Reform reported. Following a two-year investigation into whether the Ivy League school discriminated against students based on their race, the Department of Justice, under the Trump administration, sued Yale University.



Yale University denied the charge that it discriminated against anyone.

