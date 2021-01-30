Student leaders use Capitol riot to cancel 'Crusader' mascot

After the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, community members at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana are renewing a push to replace the Crusader mascot

The Indiana school’s student body president Kaitlyn Steinhiser expressed concern that the crusader cross was seen at the riot on January 6.

Along with the Valparaiso University Student Senate, Steinhiser encouraged her classmates to complete a survey to express their thoughts on the mascot, stating that “it is vital that current students' perspectives are included in the survey data.”

Valpo students: on January 12th, you received an email with a link to a survey asking for your thoughts on our crusader mascot. Please be sure to fill this out by January 19th. It is vital that current students' perspectives are included in the survey data. — Kaitlyn Steinhiser (@ksteinhiser1999) January 15, 2021

“I personally can't justify our university using this symbol," she said.

After seeing the rioters who stormed the Capitol wear the crusader cross and refer to themselves as crusaders (https://t.co/xm8Ph7VVr0), I personally can't justify our university using this symbol. — Kaitlyn Steinhiser (@ksteinhiser1999) January 15, 2021





