Campus Reform | Student leaders use Capitol riot to cancel 'Crusader' mascot
Student leaders use Capitol riot to cancel 'Crusader' mascot

The student government at Valparaiso University is asking the university to replace its mascot, the Crusader.

The student body president cited the appearance of the crusader cross at the Capitol riot on January 6.

Benjamin Zeisloft | Pennsylvania Senior Campus Correspondent
Saturday, January 30, 2021 11:00 AM

After the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, community members at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana are renewing a push to replace the Crusader mascot

The Indiana school’s student body president Kaitlyn Steinhiser expressed concern that the crusader cross was seen at the riot on January 6. 

Along with the Valparaiso University Student Senate, Steinhiser encouraged her classmates to complete a survey to express their thoughts on the mascot, stating that “it is vital that current students' perspectives are included in the survey data.”

“I personally can't justify our university using this symbol," she said.


[RELATED: VIDEO: Students say these college mascots are ‘offensive’]

Campus Reform reached out to Valparaiso University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BenZeisloft

