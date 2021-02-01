Conservative org gives Trump admin's 1776 Report a ‘permanent home’

A conservative nonprofit organization will give the 1776 Report a “permanent home” on its website,” according to a recent press release.

The National Association of Scholars, which promotes the “standards of a liberal arts education,” uploaded the 45-page report to its website on January 22 as part of its advocacy for an “American history that gives the nation’s children an appreciation of the exceptional triumphs of our forefathers in establishing customs and civil institutions that gave enduring protection to liberty.”

NAS made the decision after the Biden administration disbanded the 1776 Commission appointed to correct historical inaccuracies contained in The New York Times 1619 Project. On January 20, the Biden administration removed The 1776 Report from WhiteHouse.gov, and reversed former President Donald Trump’s executive order banning Critical Race Theory.

“Disbanding the 1776 Commission, alongside the executive order on race and sex stereotyping, does nothing but insult the American character,” said National Association of Scholars President and author of 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project Peter Wood.

“Without constant vigilance, especially by the federal government, we leave the door open for our children to be taught by snake-oil salesmen who proclaim that America’s problems will be solved forever if we just accept the teachings of Critical Race Theory," Wood added.

Wood spoke in September at the White House Conference on American History.

The release of The 1776 Report was one of the final acts of the Trump administration, which last December described the 1776 Commission's purpose as clearing away the "twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms, and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country."

Read the full report here.

