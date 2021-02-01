WATCH: Students oppose Dems packing the Supreme Court
President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a "Supreme Court Commission" to consider expanding the size of the Supreme Court.
Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to ask students if they support expanding the size of the Supreme Court and adding more justices.
Most students were opposed to the idea of adding more justices to the Supreme Court, fearing that the court would become too politicized.
Watch the full video above.
