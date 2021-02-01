Campus Reform | WATCH: Students oppose Dems packing the Supreme Court
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

WATCH: Students oppose Dems packing the Supreme Court

President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a "Supreme Court Commission" to consider expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to ask students if they support expanding the size of the Supreme Court and adding more justices.

Most students were opposed to the idea of adding more justices to the Supreme Court, fearing that the court would become too politicized.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Ophelie Jacobson | Reporter
Monday, February 1, 2021 10:29 AM

President Joe Biden recently announced the creation of a "Supreme Court Commission," tasked with looking at ways to reform the nation's highest court, including the addition of new justices. 

Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to ask students there if they support reforming the Supreme Court, and if they are open to the idea of packing the court.

Most students said they are open to reforming the Supreme Court, but weren't as open to the idea of expanding the Supreme Court. 

Watch the full video above.

 Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson

Share this article
Staff image