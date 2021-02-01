WATCH: Students oppose Dems packing the Supreme Court

President Joe Biden recently announced the creation of a "Supreme Court Commission," tasked with looking at ways to reform the nation's highest court, including the addition of new justices.

Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to ask students there if they support reforming the Supreme Court, and if they are open to the idea of packing the court.

Most students said they are open to reforming the Supreme Court, but weren't as open to the idea of expanding the Supreme Court.

Watch the full video above.

