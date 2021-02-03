Biden Justice Department drops Yale discrimination lawsuit

The Department of Justice is no longer suing Yale University for allegedly discriminating against White and Asian American undergraduate applicants, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The lawsuit, filed by the former Trump administration, accused Yale of discriminating against White and Asian American applicants by holding them to higher admission standards.

As Campus Reform previously reported, the October lawsuit came after a two-year investigation into Yale by the Department of Education to determine if the Ivy League discriminated against applicants based on their race.

Doing so would be a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Yale University denied that it discriminates against anyone.

"I want to be clear: Yale does not discriminate against applicants of any race or ethnicity,” Yale University President Peter Salovey said. “Our admissions practices are completely fair and lawful. Yale’s admissions policies will not change as a result of the filing of this baseless lawsuit. We look forward to defending these policies in court.”

