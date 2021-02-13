Baylor students want Christian lecturer after she questioned Biden's transgender policies

A Baylor University lecturer who criticized President Joe Biden’s transgender policies is facing backlash from leftist students.

On January 21, Christina Crenshaw responded to a Christian minister’s tweet condemning Biden’s executive orders on transgender issues and abortion.

“What if I don’t want biological boys in the bathroom with my biological daughter?” she asked. “Do the 99% of us who do not struggle with gender dysphoria have a voice? No? Cool.”

Student activist groups launched a petition to fire Crenshaw, a Christian who speaks at seminaries and ministry conferences. Baylor students also reported her to the school’s Title IX office, as well as the Baylor NAACP, according to the petition.

“We need to denounce transphobia and hold faculty, staff, and students accountable for their actions so all people can attend a safe and non-discriminatory educational environment,” said the authors of the petition. “Crenshaw should not maintain a position at Baylor University. She holds apparent prejudice toward our LGBTQIA+ peers and maintains authority within the classroom as a professor.”

In response, Crenshaw remarked that she learned “cancel culture with millennials is very real and very time-consuming.”

Baylor University spokeswoman Lori Fogleman directed Campus Reform toward comments from Provost Nancy Brickhouse, who said that Crenshaw is “not being investigated and will not be punished in any manner for sharing her opinions on her personal Twitter account because it did not violate any university policies.”

