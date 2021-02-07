Montana aims to 'Save Women's Sports' from Biden's executive order

The Montana House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 112 in a 62-38 vote on Jan. 25, requiring public school athletes to participate in sports according to their biological sex.

The bill, named the “Save Women’s Sports Act” is sponsored by Rep. John Fuller, who told Campus Reform, “I have spent my life’s career defending children, helping them achieve their dreams and advocating for the benefits of sports and athletics for everyone.”

The bill passed the Montana House within days of President Joe Biden signing an executive order that would allow biological males who identify as females to compete in women's sports, as Campus Reform previously reported.

According to United States v. Virginia, 518 U.S. 515, 533 (1996) "'Inherent differences' between men and women, we have come to appreciate, remain cause for celebration, but not for denigration of the members of either sex or for artificial constraints on an individual's opportunity."

All-American track athlete Doriane Lambelet Coleman, tennis champion Martina Navratilova, and Olympic track gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross recently wrote, “the evidence is unequivocal that starting in puberty, in every sport except sailing, shooting, and riding, there will always be significant numbers of boys and men who would beat the best girls and women in head-to-head competition. Claims to the contrary are simply a denial of science.”

A study by the Journal of Applied Physiology found that on average women exhibit about 40 percent less upper body strength and 33 percent less lower-body strength than men.

If signed into law, HB 112 would take effect on July 1.

Montana’s House voted on a similar piece of legislation on January 25.

HB 113 would create the “Youth Health Protection Act.” This act would prohibit health care providers from “prescribing, providing, or administering gender transition procedures to a minor.” The bill failed to pass; a motion to reconsider also failed.

At least seven other states have proposed similar legislation.

Kentucky, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and New Hampshire have joined Montana with their own versions of the “Save Women's Sports Act.” New Hampshire, Texas, Utah, Mississippi, and Missouri have all introduced legislation that is similar to Montana’s HB 113.

“I would hope that every state would follow Montana’s example, however, that probably won’t be the case,” Fuller said.

South Dakota House Bill 1076 would require that citizens' birth certificates reflect their biological sex, and may not be changed as the result of a gender transition surgery. The House was scheduled to vote on this bill on January 26.

However, Health and Human Services deferred to the 41st legislative day.

Alabama Senate Bill 10, the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act," prohibits gender transition therapy for minors and also forbids concealing related information from parents. The bill was referred to committee on February 2.

"Societies should be judged by how they protect the vulnerable in their midst and yesterday, Montana made a historic statement that they matter," Fuller said.