Middlebury College promotes 'demilitarization of White bodies' so that they 'might become human'

Middlebury College in Vermont hosted a virtual event in January in which participants discussed the "demilitarization of White bodies" so that those "bodies designated as 'White' might become human."

“Evidence that whiteness is always weaponized is everywhere," an advertisement for the event on the college's website stated.

"The August 2017 Charlottesville, VA, march; dog walker Amy Cooper threatening to call the police on birdwatcher Christian Cooper in New York City’s Central Park; US Capitol Police officers taking selfies with armed rioters and Richard Barnett sitting at the desk of the Speaker of the House of Representatives are just a few examples,” it continued.

The college then asserted on its official website that “Whiteness must be demilitarized so that bodies designated as ‘White’ might become human.”

Titled “Middlebury’s Opportunity to Facilitate the Demilitarization of White Bodies,” Associate Professor of Education Studies Jonathan Miller-Lane spoke at the event, which was sponsored by the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs’ Program on Anti-Racist Theory and Action Around the Globe.

At Middlebury, Miller-Lane teaches a course titled, “Social Justice and Evolutionary Spirituality," in which students "explore whether we can create intellectually dynamic spaces of regeneration and renewal, using Zoom, while enrolled at an historically White supremacist institution."

Middlebury College has stoked its share of controversy before.

In October, students there staged a Black Lives Matter protest despite COVID-19 restrictions forbidding gatherings of ten or more people. And ˆCampus Reform reported on Middlebury students' vandalization of a local bar flying an American flag amid campus closures at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, dozens of Middlebury students were sanctioned after disrupting an event at which conservative Charles Murray was scheduled to speak. A Middlebury professor, Allison Stranger, defended Murray's right to speak but was assaulted in the process. Stanger suffered injuries resulting in her wearing a neck brace, according to Inside Higher Ed.

Murray, who is the author of Human Diversity: The Biology of Race, Gender, and Class, planned to return to Middlebury for a speaking engagement in March 2020 but the event was postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

