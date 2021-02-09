EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students upset Guantanamo Bay prisoners could get COVID-19 vaccine before Americans

As the Biden administration has discussed plans to vaccinate Guantanamo Bay prisoners in late January, Campus Reform went to the University of Virginia for students' reactions.





According to the Associated Press, the plan, which has been paused, aimed to give prisoners in Guantanamo Bay a COVID-19 vaccine before much of the general public. Among these prisoners would include the alleged 9/11 mastermind, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed. Some students were critical of this idea, as they had elderly and high-risk family members and friends who have not yet been vaccinated.





“Not [prisoners] first. I think we need to worry about frontline workers and people who are just like, good members of our society who are really at risk,” said one student of Biden’s proposal. “Obviously you don’t want people who have done bad things to get this vaccine before like, my grandparents,” another said.





“My parents have not [been vaccinated]. And like, my mom’s a teacher. That is kind of frustrating.”





When asked about concerns over Biden’s decision-making at large, students were concerned that Biden would seek to prioritize prisoners over law-abiding, high-risk citizens.





“It raises some red flags,” one student told Campus Reform. “In the back of my head, I’m just like, ‘Oh, like why would they like do that,’ you know?”





