First Lady Jill Biden promises free community college

First Lady Jill Biden told a group of community college leaders at an event Monday that free community college will be integral to America's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

As Campus Reform previously reported, Jill Biden currently works as a community college professor at Northern Virginia Community College near Washington, D.C.

Speaking via recorded video to a joint meeting of the Association of Community College Trustees and the American Association of Community Colleges, Biden said, "We have to get this done. And we have to do it now. That's why we're going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs."

During his campaign, Joe Biden pledged to provide "two years of community college or other high-quality training program without debt for any hard-working individual looking to learn and improve their skills to keep up with the changing nature of work."

As president-elect, Biden tweeted that under his plan, "community college will be free" because "in the 21st century, twelve years of school isn't enough."

Community colleges are already heavily subsidized, with the majority of their revenue coming from taxpayer dollars, according to the Community College Research Center at Columbia University.