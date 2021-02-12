EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students willing to politically discriminate when it comes to dating

Do students politically discriminate against others when it comes to dating apps?

Campus Reform went to the University of Florida and showed students fake Tinder profiles with political descriptions in order to find out.

Most of the students interviewed by Campus Reform signaled that they were open to politically discriminate against others when it comes to swiping left or right on popular dating apps like Tinder.

One student said that while the person in one fake Tinder profile is "cute," but said she'd swipe left because of the "Trump supporter" descriptor in his profile.

[RELATED: Ahead of Valentine's Day, UMass promotes prof's warning of 'digital-sexual racism']

"He's cute, but I'd probably swipe left because, I mean, If you're going to put 'Trump supporter' in your thing, that's a little bit too much for me," the student said.

"Left," one student said. "'Trump supporter' took me out."

However, when one student saw a Black Lives Matter activist in one of the fake Tinder profiles, she'd "definitely" swipe right, even though the man in the photo was wearing a mask over his entire face.

"Definitely right, one student said when seeing a Black Lives Matter activist. "I would definitely, like this is exactly like, what I would be attracted to."

Watch the full video above.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson