Emory Young Dems want conservative alumnus canceled. The reason is a head scratcher.

The Emory University Young Democrats are calling for the removal of an alumnus' name from an academic building because he funded events on-campus that featured conservative speakers.

Alex Chanen, the president of the Young Democrats at Emory University in Atlanta, wrote a letter to the University Committee on Naming Honors, and stated that Donna and Marvin Schwartz should have their name removed from the Center of Performing Arts on campus for funding an event featuring conservative speaker Heather Mac Donald.

Chanen called Mac Donald a “noted conspiracy theorist” who used her speech at Emory to “peddle racist falsities about the college admissions process and discredited the experiences of rape survivors by claiming that rape culture is a myth.”

[RELATED: Emory newspaper urges school to 'rethink' free speech policy amid Syracuse protests]

Mac Donald holds degrees from Yale, Cambridge, and Stanford and is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Chanen went on to criticize Mac Donald, characterizing her comments as “white supremacist” and misogynist. He went on to attack Schwartz for not disavowing "any of her comments.”

The president of the Young Democrats chapter argues that Marvin Schwartz’s name should be removed from his building on campus because him being honored is “in direct opposition to the values we hold as an institution.”

He called his funding of the Mac Donald event “racist behavior” and stated that “failure to remove Schwartz’s name from the building will demonstrate that Emory can excuse blatant racism and misogyny directed at Emory students, faculty and staff from their donors for the right price.”

The letter concluded by stating that, in order for “Emory to stay true to its vision," it must “stand up to donors like Schwartz and reject white supremacy and its enthusiasts.”

[RELATED: 'Trying to forget history'? Auburn history prof advocates renaming buildings]

Some of Emory University's more conservative students oppose the effort to remove Schwartz’s name from campus.

One student, who requested to remain anonymous, responded to the demand by telling those behind it to “stop focusing on such minuscule issues” and to “stop being such an over-sensitive group of people.”

The student called the letter “nothing more than performative activism” and criticized the Young Dems for waiting so long to call for the removal of Schwartz’s name.

Campus Reform reached out to the Young Democrats of Emory as well as the university.

Neither responded to a request for comment.





Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @RobertSchmad