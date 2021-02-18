EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sen. Marsha Blackburn sounds off on CCP's 'soft propaganda' on US college campuses

Campus Reform sat down with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to discuss Confucius Institutes and how she's leading the way in the Senate for more transparency on how China operates on U.S. college campuses.

"The Chinese Communist Party uses these [Confucius Institutes] as a form of 'soft propaganda.' They say that they're going in to teach language and teach about culture, but what they're also doing is teaching about the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese history in the viewpoint of the Chinese Communist Party," Blackburn told Campus Reform.

Watch the full interview above.