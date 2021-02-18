Campus Reform | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sen. Marsha Blackburn sounds off on CCP's 'soft propaganda' on US college campuses
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sen. Marsha Blackburn sounds off on CCP's 'soft propaganda' on US college campuses

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) recently sat down with Campus Reform for an exlusive one-on-one interview.

Blackburn, who has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, exposed the regime's efforts on U.S. college campuses.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Angela Morabito | Higher Education Fellow and Spokeswoman
Thursday, February 18, 2021 11:55 PM

Campus Reform sat down with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to discuss Confucius Institutes and how she's leading the way in the Senate for more transparency on how China operates on U.S. college campuses.

"The Chinese Communist Party uses these [Confucius Institutes] as a form of 'soft propaganda.' They say that they're going in to teach language and teach about culture, but what they're also doing is teaching about the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese history in the viewpoint of the Chinese Communist Party," Blackburn told Campus Reform. 

Watch the full interview above.

SUBSCRIBE to Campus Reform on YouTube to never miss a video. 

Share this article
Staff image