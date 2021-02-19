Northwestern celebrates Black history month with… BDSM?

As part of its Black History Month programming, Northwestern University is hosting a BDSM workshop.

The university’s Multicultural Student Affairs department is hosting a “two-spirit Black and Indigenous facilitator and healer” named “Vee: AKA Electr0papi” for an event entitled “unBound: Black Sexual Liberation.”

The event’s website explains that Vee — who uses the pronouns “they/she” — is “an electro play and fire play enthusiast as well as a rope suspension top” who has “persisted in their studies of desire, kink, polyamory, and communication in an effort to develop their keen awareness of the future they want to build with multiple co-conspirators in love by reclaiming the body through pleasure practices.”

[RELATED: UNT gives 'mask-urbate' guidelines for sex during COVID]

The event is open to faculty and students. Participants “will be introduced to the ways that the body can harness BDSM play/Kink as a tool of reclamation.”

Northwestern’s Multicultural Student Affairs department is “seeking to reclaim and reimagine Blackness” through its Black History Month events. Other opportunities include a discussion with “Melanin Mvskoke” about wiping away “systems like patriarchy, settler colonialism, and white supremacy” to earn liberation, as well as an event about Black and Asian feminist allyship called “Solidari-Tea.”

In 2020, U.S. News and World Report ranked Northwestern University as the ninth-best undergraduate school in the United States.

Campus Reform has reported on the rise of sexual programming at leading American universities.

Recently, a student group at Ohio State University hosted a series of “Sex Week” lectures, which included a "Talk on Healthy vs Toxic Masculinity," "Beyond the Gender Binary with Alok," "Abortions Explained Plainly: A Panel of Professionals," “Kink 101," and "Decolonizing Porn.”

The organizers’ website explained that Planned Parenthood helped to launch the event.

[RELATED: OSU hosts Planned Parenthood-supported 'Sex Week,' complete with 'kink,' 'sex work,' and 'decolonizing porn']

Campus Reform reached out to Northwestern University Multicultural Student Affairs for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BenZeisloft