REPORT: Smith College staffer who spoke out against Critical Race Theory resigns, citing 'racially hostile' environment, 'culture war'

A staff member at Smith College resigned out of frustration over its “antiracist” culture, according to a report from a former New York Times editor.

Jodi Shaw, a former student support coordinator at Smith College who earned less than $45,000 per year, penned a letter to the administration explaining the “hostile environment” that arose from obsession over race.

Former New York Times editor Bari Weiss — who resigned after her colleagues reacted strongly to an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) — posted an alleged copy of the letter to her website.

Campus Reform has been unable to independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

“As a divorced mother of two, the economic uncertainty brought about by this resignation will impact my children as well,” wrote Shaw. “But I have no choice. The racially hostile environment that the college has subjected me to for the past two and a half years has left me physically and mentally debilitated. I can no longer work in this environment, nor can I remain silent about a matter so central to basic human dignity and freedom.”

She explained that the school’s climate shifted in July 2018, when an African-American student “accused a white staff member of calling campus security on her because of racial bias.” Shaw expressed her frustration about the hasty discipline brought against the security guard, as well as an endless litany of “initiatives, committees, workshops, trainings, and policies aimed at combating ‘systemic racism’ on campus.”

When Shaw moved to her role as student support coordinator in August 2018, she “was told on multiple occasions that discussing my personal thoughts and feelings about my skin color is a requirement of my job.” She also “endured racially hostile comments, and was expected to participate in racially prejudicial behavior as a continued condition of my employment” and received “supplemental literature in which the world’s population was reduced to two categories — ‘dominant group members’ and ‘subordinated group members’ — based solely on characteristics like race.”

Shaw explained that the “last straw” came in January 2020, when she attended a mandatory staff retreat focused on racial issues. After she abstained from talking about racial identity, her “genuine discomfort was framed as an act of aggression” by retreat facilitators. She filed an internal complaint, which fell on deaf ears because of her race.

“Under the guise of racial progress, Smith College has created a racially hostile environment in which individual acts of discrimination and hostility flourish,” Shaw wrote. “In this environment, people’s worth as human beings, and the degree to which they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, is determined by the color of their skin. It is an environment in which dissenting from the new critical race orthodoxy — or even failing to swear fealty to it like some kind of McCarthy-era loyalty oath — is grounds for public humiliation and professional retaliation.”

“My children’s future, and indeed, our collective future as a free nation, depends on people having the courage to stand up to this dangerous and divisive ideology, no matter the cost,” she concluded.

Following her resignation, Shaw launched a GoFundMe page to help support herself. However, as of the time of publication of this article, a note had been added to the online fundraiser, stating, "***ATTENTION*** GoFundMe has placed a hold on all funds and this fundraiser 'under review.' I fear this is for ideological reasons."

"***FOR THE TIME BEING PLEASE USE ALTERNATIVE SUPPORT METHODS FOUND HERE ***" Shaw added, providing a link to her personal website.

Campus Reform reached out to Shaw; this article will be updated accordingly.

