WATCH: UW student sounds off after Cancel Culture comes for George Washington

University of Washington Law School student and Campus Reform Correspondent Justin Brascher says the recent move at his school to remove a statue of George Washington is part of a larger, mainstream cancel culture movement.

Brascher joined Fox & Friends Tuesday morning to discuss the story, which Campus Reform previously reported.

"This is not just some Seattle thing just happening here," Brascher said. "This is a nationwide thing that's going on and it's not just some fringe collegiate thing either. This is a mainstream political tool being used right now."

[RELATED: Students demand removal of George Washington statue...at University of Washington]

Brascher cited multiple examples of cancel culture in the United States, including a bust of George Washington being toppled at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. during nationwide summer riots, and an attempt at Washington and Lee University to scrap the images of George Washington and Robert E. Lee, for whom the school is named, from graduates' diplomas.

UW students cited Washington's ownership of slaves as part of their reasoning for wanting the Washington statue removed. But Brascher said keeping the statue doesn't equate to an endorsement of slavery. In fact, that's far from the case.

"We have this attitude, my generation does, that we've figured out, that no one else knew what they were doing before us. And you can definitely see it on campuses, including mine, this almost disgust, this palpable disgust toward our founding fathers and our fundamental values and traditional upbringing as a country. The words 'American exceptionalism' are practically a swear word around here," Brascher said.

Watch the full interview above.

SUBSCRIBE to the Campus Reform YouTube channel so you never miss a video.



