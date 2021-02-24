EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students shocked to hear that Biden, not Trump, called Uyghur genocide a cultural 'norm'

President Joe Biden, in a recent CNN town hall, characterized the Chinese Communist Party's mass genocide against the Uyghurs as different cultural "norms."

"And so the idea that I'm not going to speak out against what he's doing in Hong Kong, what he's doing with the Uyghurs in [the] western mountains of China...he gets it," Biden said of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow."

[RELATED: VIDEO: Students not concerned about China...until learning what CCP is doing]

Following those comments, Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to ask students which president made that statement. The majority of students initially thought that former President Donald Trump made the comment.

Watch the full video above to see students' reactions after hearing Biden actually said this.

SUBSCRIBE to the Campus Reform YouTube channel so you never miss a video.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson