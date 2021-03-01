Cancel culture unleashed: Smith and Jacobson break down the latest insanity

The recent rise in cancel culture has extended to just about every part of society, but perhaps the most outrageous demands have stemmed from college campuses.

Speaking from CPAC in Orlando, Campus Countdown co-hosts Ophelie Jacobson and Addison Smith ran down several recent stories of cancel culture on campuses, including students demanding the University of Washington remove a statue of George Washington, Young Democrats at Emory University demanding to cancel one family because it funded a conservative speaker, and students at Baylor University who demanded the school remove a statue of its namesake.

