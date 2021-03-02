EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: At CPAC, conservative students share their own cancel culture experiences on campus

There's been no shortage of cancel culture stories on college campuses. Campus Reform has extensively reported such instances for months, highlighting a few in a recent special edition of the Campus Reform Campus Countdown podcast.

However, it seems that for every reported cancel culture story, there is another that goes unreported. Campus Reform spoke with conservative students at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida to bring some of these to light.

Watch the full video above.

Follow the authors of this article on Twitter: @_AddisonSmith1 and @OphelieJacobson