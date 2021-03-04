UW nursing students now have their own anti-racism center

The University of Washington has announced that it is establishing a "Center for Antiracism in Nursing," because it believes that "nurses must do their part" in helping their university and profession become "antiracist."





According to an announcement by the university, Azita Emami, executive dean of the University of Washington School of Nursing, said that the center is needed to combat racism.





"There is much work to do to become antiracist, not just as a society, but as a school, a university, a profession and a community. As the cornerstone for healthcare and advocates for the communities they serve, nurses are in the ideal position to do this work. The need to end racism is long overdue and nurses must do their part,” said Emami.





The announcement states that the center will cultivate "antiracist teaching practices, academic curriculum and professional development," promote "community-driven and partnered research," apply "antiracist principles to clinical practice, organizational operations and health-related policy," and more.





The President of the University of Washington, Ana Mari Cauce, said that the university needs to address systemic racism in healthcare.





“As a University, we recognize the need to combat the systemic racism that results in poorer healthcare and worse outcomes for Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other communities of color. This new center is an important component of that broader effort and will significantly advance the UW School of Nursing’s work to increase equity in healthcare and health outcomes for communities of color,” Cauce said.





Over the past year, other universities such as Boston University, Drexel University, the University of Oregon, and more have created multiple "anti-racism" centers.





