EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students say colleges remaining closed is politically motivated

Much of the media's focus has been on teachers' unions and negotiations with local public school districts, colleges likewise have been slow to reopen as coronavirus cases drop, hospitalizations decrease, and deaths decline. Why is that?

Some students say the ongoing campus closures are politically motivated.

Campus Reform has reported extensively on the percentage of college professors and administrators who donate to Democratic candidates and causes. In October, just days before the presidential election, Campus Reform reported that professors at the University of Florida had donated more than $100,000 to Joe Biden's presidential campaign from 2019-2020 while giving just $26,000 to Donald Trump.

This is just one of many analyses conducted by Campus Reform, which showed that professors and administrators donate overwhelmingly to Democrats. A separate study showed that professors in the U.S. donated to Democrats over Republicans by a 95:1 ratio.

Given that then-candidate Joe Biden promised to reopen schools in his first 100 days, and that professors around the country, many of whom donated to his campaign and supported his candidacy for president have strongly opposed a full return to the classroom, do students think that colleges remaining closed is politically motivated?

Campus Reform asked students at the University of Florida to find out.

