EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students support $15 minimum wage, aren't concerned about economy

Among the progressive agenda items of the new Democratic-controlled House, Senate, and White House is a $15 federal minimum wage. While proponents say it would help struggling families make ends meet, critics say it would harm the very people it is intended to help by eliminating millions of minimum wage jobs, particularly in small businesses.

Such jobs include fast food workers, retail workers, and the like- the very same types of jobs held by many college students to help them pay for the cost of college. Do students support the Biden administration's efforts to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour?

What do they think could be the consequences? Who would ultimately pay for it? Would it result in a loss of jobs? Campus Reform asked students at the University of Florida to find out.

Watch the full video above.

