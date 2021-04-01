New report finds middle class Americans are 'priced out' of college. Expert explains how that's bad for everyone.

A new report by Neetu Arnold of the National Association of Scholars finds that the middle class is priced out of attending college unless they acquire crushing debt.

"Priced Out: What College Costs America" presents the perspectives of students, parents, graduates, and university leaders on their experiences with the higher education industry.

The report finds that the changing customer base, the spike in the number of highly-paid administrators, and the all-important college ranking lists have spurred exponential growth in college costs.

Arnold sat down with Campus Reform to discuss how students make deeply personal decisions about where to study, and how the college experience resonates - even when student debt hampers a borrower's financial future.

As more Americans graduate from college, employers' expectations for even higher credentials have led young adults to pursue advanced degrees, sometimes incurring huge amounts of debt to gain knowledge and skills their future jobs won't use. Credentialism, along with the exponential growth of higher education bureaucracy, have perpetuated an expensive system that often fails to prepare students for the workforce.

Arnold presents a career-focused solution for resetting the way colleges spend money and providing Americans with another route that prepares them for the workforce without charging exorbitant costs.

Watch the full interview above.

