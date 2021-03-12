REPORT: NYU government ETHICS prof involved in alleged Cuomo cover-up scheme

An associate professor employed by the New York University School of Law worked with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to alter information on nursing home deaths caused by the coronavirus, The New York Times reported.

In her role as the Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, Linda Lacewell helped state officials rewrite a report by the New York State Health Department’s attributing 9,250 nursing home deaths in New York State to the coronavirus.

The rewriting of the report was part of the alleged effort by the Democratic New York governor to cover up the extent of COVID-19 deaths stemming from nursing homes after Cuomo made the disastrous decision to place COVID-19 positive patients with the state's most vulnerable residents.

Lacewell first became professionally involved with Cuomo in 2007, when he appointed her as a prosecutor in the office of the New York Attorney General’s Office during his tenure as Attorney General from 2007-2010.

She became his special assistant in 2011 after he was elected the Governor of New York and was promoted to Special Counsel to the Governor and Chief of Staff before becoming Superintendent of Financial Services in June 2019, according to Lacewell's LinkedIn profile.

Speaking to a reporter last month, Anita Ho, an associate professor of bioethics at the University of California-San Francisco said the Cuomo administration’s actions erode public trust.

“You’re asking for the public to entrust you with executive power during this time, when you don’t have all the information yet. You have to assure the public that you are using that information to adapt accordingly. If you don’t do that, the public won’t be able to trust you.”

As ˆCampus Reform has reported before, some have demanded that Cuomo resign from his office. The New York College Democrats and College Republicans released a joint statement saying the governor is "totally unfit to carry out his duties as governor and should immediately resign."

An NYU spokesperson did not respond when asked if Ms. Lacewell will continue teaching ethics at the New York University School of Law.

