'Sounds pretty male to me': Smith squashes prof's claim that Jesus is 'nonbinary' (WATCH)

As Campus Reform previously reported, a professor at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania recently said that Jesus is nonbinary.

In the latest episode of Campus Reform's Campus Countdown, co-host Addison Smith questioned the validity of this claim, by quoting scripture.

Smith quotes verses such as John 3:16, which reads "For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son," and Genesis 1:27, which reads, "So God created man in His own image." Smith also referenced the Holy Trinity, which is comprised of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

"Sounds pretty male to me," Smith concluded.