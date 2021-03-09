Remembering George Shultz

George Shultz — an influencer of the conservative movement — passed away at the age of 100.

Shultz served in four separate Cabinet positions and worked for decades in Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

George Shultz — a public servant, academic, and influencer of the conservative movement — passed away on February 6 at the age of 100.

After earning an undergraduate degree from Princeton, Shultz enlisted in the Marines and fought in World War II. He earned his doctorate in economics at MIT, which launched his long career in higher education. From the 1950s to the 1970s, Shultz taught at MIT and the University of Chicago, eventually rising to become the dean of the Graduate School of Business.

Throughout his political career, Shultz held four different Cabinet positions and held other advisory roles under several Republican administrations. He served as President Richard Nixon’s Secretary of Labor, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Secretary of the Treasury. Under President Ronald Reagan, he served as Secretary of State.

As America’s chief diplomat, Shultz led efforts to thaw relations with Mikhail Gorbachev and the Soviet Union. Shultz worked to remove sanctions in Europe that unnecessarily constrained American allies. It was Shultz who encouraged Reagan to develop a personal relationship with Gorbachev.

After his years in office, Shultz joined Stanford University’s Hoover Institution — a public policy think tank that seeks to “improve the human condition by advancing ideas that promote economic opportunity and prosperity, while securing and safeguarding peace for America and all mankind.”

The Hoover Institution remembers Shultz as a “great convener” due to his tendency of assembling “the greatest minds together to tackle the most difficult and vexing problems.”

Stanford University College Republicans told Campus Reform that they “mourn the loss of Secretary of Labor, OMB Director, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of State, and Hoover Fellow George P. Shultz.”

“One of only two people in U.S. history to hold four different Cabinet positions, Secretary Shultz confronted racism among labor unions as Labor Secretary, served as the Office of Management and Budget's first director, made efforts to remove price controls as Treasury Secretary, and, most significantly, played a major role in defeating communism both in the Eastern Bloc and in Latin America as Secretary of State,” they said.

“Even into his old age, Secretary Shultz remained active as a Hoover Fellow, and he spoke to us, the Stanford College Republicans, at the age of 97 in 2018,” added the group. “We appreciate his many achievements during his long life and the time he shared with us at our speaking event, and we wish his family well in this sad moment.”

Other prominent conservatives — including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — remembered Shultz for his determination, strength, and patriotism.

Heartfelt condolences to the family of Secretary George Shultz. He was a true Marine by countenance, determination & strength. An American patriot always. His counsel to me was generous & wise — his love of freedom always evident. Well done sir, may the Lord be with you always. pic.twitter.com/nctLGY3wbA — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 7, 2021

Scott Walker — former governor of Wisconsin and current president of Young America’s Foundation — lauded Shultz for his “passion for America.”

George Schultze served his country well - from his time as a Marine in World War II to his service in four different cabinet positions.



It was my honor to have met with him several times. Even in his latter years, he continued to have a passion for America. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2hAMzCN8jx — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 7, 2021



