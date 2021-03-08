Happy International Women's Day: A look at how academia really treats women
Monday, March 8 was International Women’s Day.
As Campus Reform has reported, academia has presented women with what critics say is unfair competition in women's sports. Academics have also consistently attacked women who are conservative.
Supporting Transgenderism
As support of transgenderism grows on American college campuses, biological women face what critics say is a distinct disadvantage in sports. In particular, male participation in women’s sports places biological females at a competitive disadvantage, they say.
Campus Reform reported that President Joe Biden's administration issued an executive order instructing the federal bureaucracy to support transgender athletes competing in women’s sports — a measure that denies female college students protections guaranteed by Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments.
In response to the growing prevalence of biological males competing against females in athletics, state and federal lawmakers began to adopt bills protecting women’s sports.
Campus Reform reported in December that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Act” in the United States Congress. The legislation sought “to provide that for purposes of determining compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 in athletics, sex shall be determined on the basis of biological sex as determined at birth by a physician.”
“Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes,” remarked the congresswoman. “Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex.”
Individual states began adopting similar legislation. Mississippi’s state legislature, for instance, passed the “Mississippi Fairness Act.”
Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) is expected to sign the bill into law.
Redefining Motherhood
Many left-leaning academics deny traditional gender roles in terms of child-rearing and motherhood.
As hospitals across the globe swapped the term “breastfeeding” for the gender-neutral term “chestfeeding,” two medical researchers argued that breastfeeding is “ethically problematic” because it endorses “gender roles” in the family.
“We are concerned about breastfeeding promotion that praises breastfeeding as the ‘natural’ way to feed infants,” wrote Jessica Martucci of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Anne Barnhill of Johns Hopkins University in a leading pediatric medicine journal. “Promoting breastfeeding as ‘natural’ may be ethically problematic, and, even more troublingly, it may bolster this belief that ‘natural’ approaches are presumptively healthier."
Likewise, one of Harvard Medical School’s official Twitter accounts referred to mothers as “birthing people” — a term that, like chestfeeding, challenges the traditional notion that only biological women can conceive and give birth to babies.
After severe backlash, Harvard insisted that the terminology was not meant to “erase or dehumanize women.”
Attacking Conservative Women
American college campuses are often hostile places for conservative women.
For instance, author of How to Be an Antiracist and leading critical race theorist Ibram Kendi hinted that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s adoption of two Black children displays “White colonization.”
Barrett’s former sorority apologized for commending her confirmation. The group expressed regret for the “hurtful” statement and announced that it would embark upon an “intentional journey” to focus on diversity.
When conservative commentator Candace Owens visited the University Pennsylvania, one researcher joined Philadelphia’s Antifa chapter in condemning her as a White nationalist.
“Racist propagandist, white nat’lism enabler & viral deception agent Candace Owens has been invited by Penn GOP to speak on campus,” he tweeted. “[Owens] is hard at work rewriting history, calling [the Republican party’s Southern Strategy] a myth. Disturbing in light of campus ‘free-speech’ ex order.”
