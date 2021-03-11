UC-Davis bribes students to stay home for spring break. Here's how much it's offering.

An announcement on the University of California-Davis Facebook page appears to encourage students not to travel during the upcoming March 22-25 spring break.

Students could be given $75 as an incentive to stay either at home or on campus.

“Get $75 to add some excitement to your week and support a local Davis business by applying for the Healthy Davis Together Spring Break Grant. Grants are limited to the first 500 qualified entries, so don't wait to apply! As per state guidance, all non-essential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” it stated.

According to its website, the community organization Healthy Davis Together is a “joint project between the City of Davis and UC Davis with a goal to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate a coordinated and gradual return to regular city activities and reintegration of UC Davis students back into the Davis community.”

UC-Davis Director of Media Relations Melissa Blouin told KXTV-TV, "We're trying to give the students a positive experience during this period of time by offering these incentives.”

